Kharkiv: 10,000 people brought to safety

What Russia is apparently trying to do

The aim of the Russian armed forces is presumably to establish a buffer zone and thus make Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory more difficult. The Kharkiv region borders directly on Russia. According to the US Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops primarily want to keep the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkiv region in check in order to launch more massive attacks in other eastern areas of Ukraine. Russia wants to take complete control of the annexed but so far only partially occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.