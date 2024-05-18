Woman hits jackpot, but casino won’t pay

Roney Beal had already put several hundred dollars into a one-armed bandit at Bally's Atlantic City Casino in the US state of New Jersey at the end of February and wished that the effort would pay off. "I was hoping for 1,000 dollars and said: 'Please God, let me win'," says the enthusiastic slot machine player. She could hardly believe her luck when her wish was apparently exceeded many times over. "It started, it was displayed: 'You're a winner' and gold coins popped out," Beal describes the experience in the casino.