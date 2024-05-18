Be just a "malfunction"
Woman hits jackpot, but casino won’t pay
Everyone who plays a slot machine in a casino eagerly awaits this moment: The right combination appears, the lights show that you have hit the jackpot. But after this experience, an American woman was told that she had not won the 1.2 million dollars displayed because the machine had a "malfunction".
Roney Beal had already put several hundred dollars into a one-armed bandit at Bally's Atlantic City Casino in the US state of New Jersey at the end of February and wished that the effort would pay off. "I was hoping for 1,000 dollars and said: 'Please God, let me win'," says the enthusiastic slot machine player. She could hardly believe her luck when her wish was apparently exceeded many times over. "It started, it was displayed: 'You're a winner' and gold coins popped out," Beal describes the experience in the casino.
Employee explained that the win was due to a technical fault
A nice casino visitor immediately congratulated her enthusiastically: "Lady, you're a millionaire." But when she pressed the service button to have the casino staff pay out the jackpot of more than 1.2 million US dollars, she was told that she had not won at all. There had been a technical fault.
The employee finally opened the machine and pressed various buttons. She was then offered just 350 euros. "They tampered with the machine before anyone else had a chance to look at it," Beal's lawyer Mike Dicroce is convinced. He requested the videos of the machine and the casino floor for an independent forensic examination.
Precedent gives hope
A precedent from 2020 gives the casino visitor hope of winning the jackpot after all: following a similar incident, a man sued the Harrah Casino in New Orleans and the company IGT, which had manufactured the slot machine. After years of litigation, IGT was ordered to pay out the winnings of 1.3 million dollars.
The player is very disappointed by the proceedings. "Why would I ever go to a casino again? Any casino? Why, if there's no hope," explained Beal according to the TV station 6ABC Action News.
