"Now it's getting absurd"

Schilling apologizes – and says thank you

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 21:14

After the accusations, conjecture and speculation of the last few days, Green Party lead candidate Lena Schilling has released a video in response to the accusations against her.

Justifications, explanations and apologies have largely dominated the presentation of the Greens' second wave of posters for the EU elections in recent days.

The lead candidate Lena Schilling, who has been confronted with public accusations about her private life and declining trust ratings, has so far appeared concerned and has now published a statement.

"I said I always want to be open and honest with you"
"I'm sorry that I've been so out of touch personally over the last few days. There are a lot of rumors and allegations circulating right now. I'm sure many of you have heard about them. I said I always want to be open and honest with you. And I want to live up to that now. Thank you for listening. Thank you for being there," she commented on a video posted on Friday evening.

You can see the Instagram video here:

"I never thought any of this would ever be discussed in public like this," Schilling said. About the settlement that is circulating and "which I signed", she says the following: "I was worried and

(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER/Instagram.com/lena.ats)
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER/Instagram.com/lena.ats)

In the big "Krone" interview (see link to article above) with Conny Bischofberger, Lena Schilling and her mother made it clear: "It's also about a lot of private things that I can't or don't want to discuss with anyone, because it's not just about me, but also about my environment, which I want to protect. That's why it's extremely difficult to get out of this situation. Nevertheless, I want to preserve what I set out to do. I want to go out into the world with an open heart and fight to make life better for many people."

Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
