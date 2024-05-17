All roads lead to Mozart Week 2025

When Rolando calls, the much sought-after stars also come to Salzburg, such as Juan Diego Flórez. "I've been trying to get him here for years, and now it's finally worked out," enthused Villazón at the program presentation on Thursday at the International Mozarteum Foundation. He has also secured the services of soprano Sonya Yoncheva, who is making her debut at the festival, and Igor Levit, whose concert with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by none other than Andreas Ottensamer, who, after a stellar career as a clarinettist, is now increasingly appearing as a conductor.