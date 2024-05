Salzburg justice asks Facebook for help

The investigators are also trying to solve the murder case using other approaches. "We have sent requests for legal assistance to the USA. We want to work with the company Meta to be able to take investigative steps regarding social media channels. However, these requests always take some time," says Haslinger. Meta includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, for example. Investigators hope to find a new hot lead through these social media. Or through an approach by crime expert Thomas Müller, who already gave the right tip in the Gorianstraße murder case. The well-known case analyst has been working on an expert report for months. However, Haslinger refers to criminal tactics and says that the results have not yet been communicated.