Barbarez called
Klagenfurt Juve player called up to the national team
Things are going well for Tarik Muharemovic! The 21-year-old extended his contract with Juventus Turin until 2026 back in the autumn, and now the Klagenfurt central defender has also been called up to the national team. With whom he will face England and Italy.
Tarik Muharemovic is in seventh soccer heaven! The Klagenfurt native recently extended his contract with top team Juventus Turin until 2026 - now the 21-year-old central defender can look forward to the next milestone.
During the week, Muharemovic received a call from Bosnia's new team boss Sergej Barbarez. The former Dortmund, HSV and Leverkusen professional - who once even became top scorer in Germany - personally invited him to the national team's training camp starting on May 29.
Against England and Italy
Bosnia will then play an international match against England (June 3) and one against Italy (June 9). As Bosnia failed to qualify for the 2024 European Championship, the team will be completely rejuvenated. "Coach Barbarez has told me that I am to be built up. It's a great honor for me, I'm over the moon."
Friend of Yildiz
In Italy, Tarik is currently playing for Juve Next Gen in the 3rd division. Thanks to a great final spurt - with 16 wins in the last 20 championship games - they were able to qualify for the play-offs in seventh place in Group B.
They eliminated Arezzo in round one and Pescara in round two - today they face Casertana, who won the first leg 1:0, in the second leg of the round of 16. "We were better in the first match, we just didn't score. We'll now try to turn it around," said Muharemovic, who is one of the best friends of Juventus high-flyer Kenan Yildiz.
Leader and captain
Tarik has already played 39 games this year, is one of the leaders of the team and the captain. "We have set a new points record this year with 60 points, which is all the more remarkable because we are an extremely young team and are playing against professionals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.