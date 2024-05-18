After a dispute, land is offered at a knockdown price

Rededication only in the case of a gift to the municipality

In other cases, he is said to have given preference to people from the family circle, who are believed to have acquired around 28,000 square meters and resold some of them for a large profit. The head of the village, however, argues that there were no family ties when the purchase contract was concluded and that these only arose later when his daughter got married. There is no question that everything went smoothly from a legal point of view