Theater event

When the nameless leave you speechless

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 16:58

The acclaimed theater collective Nesterval invites you to commemorate at brut nordwest: with the extended, skin-crawling new version of "Der Rosa Winkel. Die Geschichte der Namenlose" (The Pink Angle. The Story of the Nameless) commemorates the persecution of homosexuals in the Third Reich.

The festival weeks may once again be looking for special theater experiences. In Leopoldstadt, the magnificent collective Nesterval demonstrates the power and tension, the immediacy that theater can and must have. Immersive is the magic word, meaning the integration of the audience into the action. An event that allows you to participate directly in the fact-based fate of fictional characters. In the brut-nordwest-Halle, you are plunged deep into the dark Hitler's Vienna.

A scene from "Der Rosa Winkel" (Bild: Alexandra Thompson)
A scene from "Der Rosa Winkel"
(Bild: Alexandra Thompson)

You follow one of the "nameless", homosexual people who love in the Third Reich at the risk of their lives, who have to fear being cauterized and persecuted for "fornication against nature". Or one experiences the "others", the inspector, a fanatical "gay hunter", the nasty and mean Obersturmbannführer, the vile landlady.

Even the priest is left breathless by so much horror. (Bild: Alexandra Thompson)
Even the priest is left breathless by so much horror.
(Bild: Alexandra Thompson)

In small groups, you accompany one of the characters and follow various storylines that all come together in a fascinating way: When the inspector and the Obersturmbandführer interrogate and torture with relish, when another one of them is sent to a concentration camp, or when the famous actress manages to escape to South America. Until all the nameless people have disappeared. A great, incredibly dense theater experience that leaves no one cold.

The performances in May are already sold out. Advance sales for the June dates start on Tuesday, May 21, at 1 pm.
Info: brut-wien.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Musil
Stefan Musil
