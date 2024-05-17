Theater event
When the nameless leave you speechless
The acclaimed theater collective Nesterval invites you to commemorate at brut nordwest: with the extended, skin-crawling new version of "Der Rosa Winkel. Die Geschichte der Namenlose" (The Pink Angle. The Story of the Nameless) commemorates the persecution of homosexuals in the Third Reich.
The festival weeks may once again be looking for special theater experiences. In Leopoldstadt, the magnificent collective Nesterval demonstrates the power and tension, the immediacy that theater can and must have. Immersive is the magic word, meaning the integration of the audience into the action. An event that allows you to participate directly in the fact-based fate of fictional characters. In the brut-nordwest-Halle, you are plunged deep into the dark Hitler's Vienna.
You follow one of the "nameless", homosexual people who love in the Third Reich at the risk of their lives, who have to fear being cauterized and persecuted for "fornication against nature". Or one experiences the "others", the inspector, a fanatical "gay hunter", the nasty and mean Obersturmbannführer, the vile landlady.
In small groups, you accompany one of the characters and follow various storylines that all come together in a fascinating way: When the inspector and the Obersturmbandführer interrogate and torture with relish, when another one of them is sent to a concentration camp, or when the famous actress manages to escape to South America. Until all the nameless people have disappeared. A great, incredibly dense theater experience that leaves no one cold.
The performances in May are already sold out. Advance sales for the June dates start on Tuesday, May 21, at 1 pm.
Info: brut-wien.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.