Karkogel ski resort gets money for snowmaking

As one of the largest investors in the Salzburg cable car industry, Raiffeisen also wants to tackle other issues. For example, by renewing the lowest lift in the Monte Popolo ski area in Eben. It could work like this: The newer Grafberg Express from Wagrain could replace the T-bar lift in Eben, which in turn could become the new Angerlift (Dachstein West). "The Angerlift is the weak point in the area - so we can exploit our synergies," says Derndorfer. The commitment to winter tourism is a given. Derndorfer: "You only have to look at photos from the 1950s to see what it looked like in the mountain valleys without winter tourism. There wasn't much there!"