Meeting in Innsbruck

Para world record holder dreams of the perfect jump

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 11:00

2024 is an important year for para-athlete Markus Rehm. The German long jumper wants to defend his titles at the World Championships in Japan and the Paralympics in Paris. The Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck on Saturday is an important stopover for the 35-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

With six victories, para long jumper Markus Rehm is the record holder at the Golden Roof Challenge. On Saturday, the German is already the winner before the first attempt at the athletics spectacle in Innsbruck (18:30). The prosthetic jumper will be competing in his own competition for the first time.

As the meeting is now classified as a Challenger by the World Athletics Association, the athletes can collect world ranking points for Olympic qualification. "I want to present my sport, not take anything away from others," said Rehm.

5000 euros for Paralympics world record
OC boss Armin Margreiter is trying to spur on the high-flyer with the "Nordkette Trophy". 5000 euros are on offer for a new Paralympics world record. "You always try to do your best, but of course it's great motivation," nodded Rehm.

At 8.72 meters, the 35-year-old holds the world record in his starting class. Only eight athletes without disabilities have ever jumped further than him. Since 1991, the US American Mike Powell has held the world record with 8.95 meters.

Zitat Icon

The biomechanics say that I have not yet exhausted my possibilities with 8.72 meters.

Paralympics-Weltrekordler Markus Rehm

Secretly, Rehm is even flirting with the magic mark of 9 meters: "The biomechanics say that I haven't yet exhausted my possibilities with 8.72 meters. But it should be a perfect jump."

Two local heroes in action
The Tyrolean audience is also keeping its fingers crossed for two local heroes. Young star Magdalena Rauter is dreaming of a new personal best (4.00 m) in her first appearance at the Golden Roof Challenge, while high-flyer Riccardo Klotz is hoping for good jumps after a long injury break.

Norbert Niederacher
