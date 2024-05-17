“Language, work and values are the core elements”

The image of women held by many men who come here is catastrophic. Some readers have now come up with the idea of putting these immigrants on compulsory etiquette and values courses that are only run by women. So that men see that women have a different status here than in their home country.

I think that's a very interesting approach, because in Austria you have to treat women and men with the same respect. For me, it is essential to respect the human dignity of everyone. And I also experience, especially at school, that female teachers, for example, are sometimes treated worse or that men don't talk to them. And that is not acceptable.