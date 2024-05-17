Accused employees deny allegations

Bergbahn Lech-Oberlech GmbH & Co KG had announced on Tuesday that the managing director appointed in 2022 had noticed at the beginning of 2024 that the booked revenue from bobsleigh rental was too low, whereupon he carried out more detailed checks. The fees were only collected in cash and were not posted to the cash register by the employees, but were split between them. Extrapolated over ten years, this is said to have resulted in a net loss of around 370,000 euros. The shareholders, the tax office and the public prosecutor's office were informed immediately.