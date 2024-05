Liz Hurley puts an end to sexy bikini pictures

Better cameras are "really unflattering"

One reason for the surprising decision: the ever-improving cameras that can capture every wrinkle and blemish. Hurley admitted in the podcast: "The cameras are high-resolution now, and that's really unflattering. As you get older, of course, your skin isn't as good." She continued: "When I'm in public, I cover up quite a lot." Now there will probably be less revealing photos in the future.