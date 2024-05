Young chef (22) takes off in the Wachau region

Calamari fritti, stuffed laberl, wraps and many other snacks are now available at the "Marilla - Genuss am Fluss" food truck in Arnsdorf in the Wachau. At just 22 years old, Julian Ratay from Krems took over the food truck from the previous owners and turned his passion into a profession. The young entrepreneur has been working in the catering industry for six years. "I simply love cooking. And even more so, of course, when I see that people like it," says the young entrepreneur.