How children are already becoming “food savers”

The "Tafel" idea is based on the vision that surpluses from food production should be distributed fairly and that everyone should be able to eat a healthy and balanced diet. On the one hand, the aim is to prevent waste and destruction and, on the other, to alleviate poverty. Sensory lab manager Monika Heis has found that the participants particularly enjoy using and training their senses in the workshops she leads: "This shows that our nose alone is an extremely reliable guide to the suitability of food for consumption."