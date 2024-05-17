“No agreement”: Tuchel will not stay at Bayern!

Coach search continues

After the Bayern bosses had failed to find a successor in recent months, the agreed termination of the contract with the 50-year-old Tuchel was reconsidered after strong performances in the Champions League. Bayern had to cross several top candidates such as Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Nagelsmann (national coach) and Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team manager) off the list of candidates in their search for a coach. Contacts with other coaches, such as Oliver Glasner from Upper Austria, who has since joined Crystal Palace, were also unsuccessful.