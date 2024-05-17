Search continues
“No agreement”: Tuchel will not stay at Bayern!
Thomas Tuchel will not remain coach at FC Bayern Munich! There had recently been speculation that the outgoing coach could stay at Säbener Straße beyond the summer after all; there were talks, but ultimately "no agreement".
"This is the last press conference at Säbener Straße. We have not found an agreement for further cooperation. That's why the agreement in February remains in place," explained Tuchel ahead of his last game with the German soccer record champions at TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday.
"Last week, there was only the theoretical possibility of doing a 180-degree turnaround. The initiative came from the club," said Tuchel.
Coach search continues
After the Bayern bosses had failed to find a successor in recent months, the agreed termination of the contract with the 50-year-old Tuchel was reconsidered after strong performances in the Champions League. Bayern had to cross several top candidates such as Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Nagelsmann (national coach) and Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team manager) off the list of candidates in their search for a coach. Contacts with other coaches, such as Oliver Glasner from Upper Austria, who has since joined Crystal Palace, were also unsuccessful.
"I'm a bit sad because I don't like leaving teams and the staff. It starts with the stewards in the underground car park and the team in the kitchen. They do everything they can to make us feel comfortable. We work closely together for hours on end. That's always difficult," said Tuchel.
Munich decided to part ways with Tuchel at the end of the season in February. The former Champions League winner with Chelsea only won the championship with Munich in more than a year in the 2022/23 season, in which he came to Munich as Nagelsmann's successor in March 2023. In the current season, the team was dethroned in the championship by Bayer Leverkusen after eleven titles in a row.
