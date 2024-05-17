Despite revenue growth: Rosenbauer in the red

Strong increase in turnover

Day-to-day business at the company, which operates from Leonding (Upper Austria), is going well: thanks to a higher number of vehicles delivered at improved prices and also higher demand for equipment and service, turnover rose sharply to 225.6 million euros in the first quarter of 2024. After three months of 2023, this figure stood at 191.7 million euros. For the first time in two years, there was therefore already a positive operating result in the first quarter.