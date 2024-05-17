Flaming appeals and scolding for EU policy

United States of Europe

Oberhofer first took aim at FP leader Markus Abwerzger, who introduced the topic of the current hour with the title "More rights for the EU member states/regions instead of a United States of Europe. The EU election is of great importance for Tyrol". Abwerzger drew a far more differentiated picture than the one that could have been expected from the FPÖ posters. "My love for Europe is great, but I feel sick at the Caliphate and pro-Palestine demonstrations," said Abwerzger and then went on to cover everything from migration policy to transport policy. "Either you resist the FPÖ's EU course or you are an opportunist," Oberhofer accused the FP leader. The majority of Europeans had lived in dictatorships in 1980, the year he was born. "The answer to this was the single market. It is not in our interest to have small states, but prosperity." Oberhofer spoke out in favor of a United States of Europe: "Nobody is there to protect us."