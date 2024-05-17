In the Tyrolean Parliament
Flaming appeals and scolding for EU policy
On the second day of the May Parliament, European policy was on the agenda. This time, in contrast to Wednesday, the debate was more lively.
The pupils in the visitors' galleries were lucky yesterday in the Tyrolean state parliament: In the run-up to the EU elections in around three weeks' time, they were served up emotionally and substantively challenging debates. The most passionate speech of the day was given by Neos leader Dominik Oberhofer, who was expressly praised by SPÖ-LA Elisabeth Blanik and Liste Fritz club leader Markus Sint. "That was a declaration of love to the Union. I have rarely heard a more committed speech in parliament. You don't belong in Innsbruck or Vienna, but in Brussels," Sint told him.
I have a great love for Europe, but the caliphate and pro-Palestine demonstrations make me sick.
FP-Chef Markus Abwerzger
United States of Europe
Oberhofer first took aim at FP leader Markus Abwerzger, who introduced the topic of the current hour with the title "More rights for the EU member states/regions instead of a United States of Europe. The EU election is of great importance for Tyrol". Abwerzger drew a far more differentiated picture than the one that could have been expected from the FPÖ posters. "My love for Europe is great, but I feel sick at the Caliphate and pro-Palestine demonstrations," said Abwerzger and then went on to cover everything from migration policy to transport policy. "Either you resist the FPÖ's EU course or you are an opportunist," Oberhofer accused the FP leader. The majority of Europeans had lived in dictatorships in 1980, the year he was born. "The answer to this was the single market. It is not in our interest to have small states, but prosperity." Oberhofer spoke out in favor of a United States of Europe: "Nobody is there to protect us."
VP candidate for more proximity to citizens
What Tyrolean candidate Sophia Kircher had to say about the EU was interesting from a Tyrolean perspective. And it was quite critical. When it comes to climate change, the goal is clear, but the path must be different in the future: "We must focus more on innovation and not on ideology-driven bans, which have dominated at EU level in recent years." She wants a Union that takes citizens' concerns seriously. "Unfortunately, the issue of transit is an example of how not to do it," said Kircher.
