On 21st tour

Win tickets for Howard Carpendale!

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 06:00

On his 21st(!) tour, legend Howard Carpendale will also be making a stop at Lake Wörthersee on July 6. The "Krone" is giving away 10 x 2 standing room tickets for the pop evening in the Ostbucht.

"Hello again, I'll just say hello again" - a man of honor like Howard Carpendale keeps his word! One year after his brilliant performance at Starnacht, the pop legend returns to the Ostbucht on July 6 as part of his "Let's do it again" tour! In an interview with the "Krone", the thoroughbred musician reveals himself to be a fan of Carinthia: "It's the people who have a certain nonchalance. It seems relaxed and cool to me when I'm here. And then there's the landscape - especially the combination of lakes and mountains, incredibly beautiful and so powerful."

The perfect place for a family vacation. "In any case. And believe it or not, we've already done it. I might even add a few days to the concert." Howard Carpendale's list of hits is almost endless, but what is his personal favorite song? "At night, when everything is asleep." His favorite song outside of his own repertoire: "Wild Horses, from the late 80s. It's also on my new album - we play the song on tour and really enjoy it."

Howard Carpendale returns to Lake Wörthersee - and is looking forward to the "laid-back audience" and the great atmosphere.
Howard Carpendale returns to Lake Wörthersee - and is looking forward to the "laid-back audience" and the great atmosphere.
(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)

The pop star is aware that he is already touring for the 21st time, but: "I have to pass on my top ten hits, I haven't counted them. I don't care much about rankings. I really enjoy playing the early songs. In the end, a good mix of old and new songs is important. It's great for me to see that there are now up to four generations in the audience. One reason why I still love being on stage!"

Take part & win
Tickets for the concert are available online at www.ip-media.tv - or you can take part in the "Krone" prize draw. Simply fill out the form below and you're in! The closing date for entries is May 27, 2024, 9 am.

