Win tickets for Howard Carpendale!

"Hello again, I'll just say hello again" - a man of honor like Howard Carpendale keeps his word! One year after his brilliant performance at Starnacht, the pop legend returns to the Ostbucht on July 6 as part of his "Let's do it again" tour! In an interview with the "Krone", the thoroughbred musician reveals himself to be a fan of Carinthia: "It's the people who have a certain nonchalance. It seems relaxed and cool to me when I'm here. And then there's the landscape - especially the combination of lakes and mountains, incredibly beautiful and so powerful."