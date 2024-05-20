Protect your skin and your wallet!

For over 30 years, the AVÈNE brand has made it its mission to meet the needs of the most sensitive skin types. Together with dermatologists, high-quality, innovative sun care products are developed based on the brand's entire dermatological and pharmaceutical expertise. AVÈNE is also currently the only brand with a special anti-blue light sun filter available in pharmacies!



Find the right sun care for you and benefit now from a discount of 5 euros on AVÈNE sun care in all participating pharmacies. Until 31.8.2024, while stocks last. Further information is available in the pharmacy or on the website www.eau-thermale-avene.at