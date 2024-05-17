Vorteilswelt
Members rejoice

Hostel for 13 clubs is fit for the future

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 08:00

The Haus der Vereine in St. Margarethen im Lavanttal shines in new splendor. It took a year to build. Today, Friday, the gem, where the Trachtenkapelle also has a rehearsal room that plays all the pieces, is being opened. 13 clubs that use the building are delighted.

comment0 Kommentare

Active clubs are the lifeblood of our villages," said Hannes Primus, head of the town, when the cultural community asked for the ageing building to be renovated. After a year of construction, the building, which is home to 13 clubs, now shines in new splendor. 600,000 euros were invested in the renovation and extension.

Rehearsal room finally big enough
To the delight of the clubs, especially the Trachtenkapelle St. Margarethen. Chairman Peter Rutrecht: "We had to move out of our old premises above the fire station before the extension. Our band enjoys a large number of musicians. We have now grown to 54 musicians." The bandleader could barely hear individual voices in the old rehearsal room due to the poor acoustics. Rutrecht: "Now we finally have a rehearsal room in the clubhouse that also plays all the pieces acoustically."

The common room is finally big enough. Meetings can also be held. (Bild: Stadtpresse Wolfsberg)
The common room is finally big enough. Meetings can also be held.
(Bild: Stadtpresse Wolfsberg)
This is what the new kitchen in the clubhouse looks like. (Bild: Stadtpresse Wolfsberg)
This is what the new kitchen in the clubhouse looks like.
(Bild: Stadtpresse Wolfsberg)

Clubhousefit for the future
In addition, several storage rooms for the clubs, new sanitary facilities and a common room with a kitchen have been installed. The chairman of the cultural community, Armin Eberhard, is also delighted: "Our clubhouse, which has been our home for 37 years, is now fit for the future. We are all overjoyed that the general renovation has been so successful."

Zitat Icon

Club life brings stability to the village. The new gem now offers people optimal conditions.

Stadtvize und Kulturreferentin Michaela Lientscher

Pensioners, the theater group, carnival group, choir, rural youth, theater group - to name just a few - use the house of clubs. Eberhard: "We live cohesion here." As before, events take place at Gasthof Stoff, at the Stückler riding stables. The new building will be officially opened today (5.30 pm).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
