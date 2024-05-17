Hostel for 13 clubs is fit for the future

Rehearsal room finally big enough

To the delight of the clubs, especially the Trachtenkapelle St. Margarethen. Chairman Peter Rutrecht: "We had to move out of our old premises above the fire station before the extension. Our band enjoys a large number of musicians. We have now grown to 54 musicians." The bandleader could barely hear individual voices in the old rehearsal room due to the poor acoustics. Rutrecht: "Now we finally have a rehearsal room in the clubhouse that also plays all the pieces acoustically."