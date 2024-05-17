"A tragedy"
Lack of staff: confectioner closes next branch
Just a few days ago, it was announced that the Beyerl toy store in the center of Linz will close at the end of September. Now another traditional business has also had to close its doors temporarily. Konditorei Jindrak has closed its branch not far from Schillerpark. A temporary break, as they say.
The branch in Linz on the corner of Krankenhausstraße and Eisenhandstraße has been closed since September 2022, and now Leo Jindrak has also had to pull the plug on a second location: The store at Landstraße 70 has been closed since Thursday!
It's a tragedy. We have the customers, we have the turnover, but we simply don't have the sales staff.
Leo Jindrak, Konditormeister und Unternehmer
"We had to close for two days at short notice last week due to sick leave," reveals Jindrak, who made the decision to close the store and café near Schillerpark until further notice due to the ongoing staff shortage. "It doesn't make sense to take staff away from the flagship store if we're going to be short of staff there again - and then there's the vacation season," says Jindrak.
The master confectioner explains that applications are increasing again, but new colleagues still need a training phase after being accepted, which makes a quick comeback not so easy.
There should be a fresh start by the start of school in the fall at the latest
However, the break in Landstrasse is only intended to be temporary. "We want to reopen by the start of school at the latest," emphasizes Jindrak. What will happen with the Krankenhausstraße location? That remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.