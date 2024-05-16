Boy was sick in bed
Samuel (13) caught burglars in the act
Samuel is the hero of the day: the 13-year-old was lying sick in bed on Tuesday when he was woken up by an insistent ringing at the front door. When the teenager - who was home alone - went to check on the ground floor, he was suddenly confronted by a burglar who was about to enter the house via a window.
"Samuel was asleep at around 10 o'clock in the morning because he was ill. Suddenly, someone rang the doorbell, which woke him up," says the 13-year-old pupil's dad. "He called me first and I thought it was probably another nervous parcel carrier".
Entered the house through the window
Suddenly the teenager heard noises and went from the second floor of the detached house in Linz to the ground floor. From the hallway, he saw a burglar who had just entered the house via the bathroom window and was already standing with one foot in the building, with his accomplice behind him.
Burglar caught
"Samuel then said 'Hello, what are you doing?" the father continues. The two burglars are said to have reacted with bafflement and then gave chase. The young sleuth was even able to provide precise details about the crooks' appearance and direction of escape, and a suspicious vehicle was also spotted on surveillance footage in the neighborhood.
Samuel is a hero, brilliant how he did it.
Samuels Vater
Young hero
That same afternoon, police officers arrested two suspicious Poles in Hellmonsödt, who were clearly identified as the perpetrators by the 13-year-old. They were taken to Linz prison. "Samuel is a hero, the way he did it was brilliant," says his visibly proud dad.
