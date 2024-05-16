New technology: 600 meter long bridge “floats away”

Built in 1975, the Steinbrückenbach valley crossing on the Tauernautobahn is getting on in years - the supporting structure urgently needs to be renewed. A new method is being used for this (we reported). Using hydraulic cable lifting devices, the 600-metre-long structure was lifted up to six meters in two stages over the past few days by an Austrian-Italian consortium. "This special construction technique saves on production, but also on the transportation of a specially manufactured scaffolding girder to and from the site," says Asfinag board member Hartwig Hufnagl. The lifting technology would save almost 100 tons of steel and many material transports.