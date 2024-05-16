Astronomers expect further strong solar storms

Maximum willlast another two years

The current solar cycle is already somewhat stronger than the previous one, explained astronomer Volker Bothmer from the University of Göttingen. He estimates that the maximum will last for about two more years and then fall off. He could not predict whether the activity would become even stronger or not. According to NOAA data, the number of sunspots is currently nowhere near as high as at the peak of the maxima in the late 1950s and early 2000s.