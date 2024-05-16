"Tutto Gas"
Lignano prepares for the onslaught of party vacationers
Whitsun weekend on the Upper Adriatic - and that means that countless party-loving holidaymakers will once again storm the local vacation destinations. The seaside resort of Lignano in particular is gearing up for the onslaught.
90,000 visitors, including an estimated 30,000 Austrians, are expected. The municipality of Lignano Sabbiadoro is preparing itself against the alcohol excesses of young vacationers, as has been the case in recent years.
Bottle ban and beach closures
Last year, stricter regulations were already in place to curb the revelers. These included earlier curfews, bans on watermelons, bottles and glass and night-time beach closures. According to the city administration, this has proven to be successful. New this year is a ban on swimming trunks and bikinis outside the beach. Motorhomes will no longer be able to park freely along the roads.
From today, Thursday, until Monday, the serving and sale of drinks in glasses and cans will no longer be possible, with the exception of table service. Music is prohibited in bars after 1 am. As far as control of the beach is concerned, several security guards will be deployed and the lifeguard service will be reinforced. Access to the beaches at night will be restricted.
Police officers from Austria on site
German-speaking police officers from South Tyrol and Carinthia will actively support their colleagues on site. Overnight stays in the open with a tent or sleeping bag are no longer permitted. The police want to strictly control that there are no acts of vandalism against public and private property
Lignano is expecting a larger influx of foreign tourists over the Whitsun weekend than last year. Hotels and campsites are fully booked. Heavy traffic is expected on the highway network in Friuli over the Whitsun weekend. The highway company "Autostrade Alto Adriatico" warns of possible delays and traffic jams on several sections of the highway network.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
