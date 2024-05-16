Concern about “new” and “old” anti-Semitism

The DSN is also concerned with the "old" and "new" right-wing extremism, including the anti-government scene and the Identitarians. Haijawi-Pirchner is particularly concerned about the widespread possession of weapons in this milieu. In the area of left-wing extremism, the state security service has recorded an increasing number of rallies with open sympathy for the Palestinian side in the Middle East conflict, but the scene also uses the climate issue for its own purposes. Criminal acts in the radical climate protection scene cannot be ruled out, and climate activists are under observation as a "gateway for violent forces".