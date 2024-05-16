Win tickets for “Giants of early cinema”!

Take part & win

We are giving away 3 x 2 tickets for the screening of "Pandora's Legacy" on May 22nd at the CineCenter in Vienna in the presence of the G.W. Papst family, director Angela Christlieb and former Federal President Heinz Fischer. Take your chance now to see the dreamlike journey through the universe of the Pabst family on the big screen - visually multi-layered and with a maelstrom effect, between Vienna, Berlin, Paris and Hollywood. A movie about dreams, traumas and why we are who we are. Simply fill in the form below to take part. The closing date for entries is May 21, 2024, 9 am.