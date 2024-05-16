Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For cell phones and co.

Standardized charging cables decided from the end of the year

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 07:22

No more cable clutter: from the end of the year, all smartphones, digital cameras, headphones, tablets and games consoles must have standardized charging connections. A corresponding amendment to the Radio Equipment Market Monitoring Act was passed unanimously in the National Council on Wednesday. The requirements will also apply to notebooks from the end of April 2026. This implements an EU directive.

comment0 Kommentare

The EU Commission and the EU Parliament have been working for more than fifteen years on a uniform regulation for chargers. The Commission first agreed on uniform standards with most manufacturers in a declaration of intent in 2009. However, these were not binding and Apple, now the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer, did not participate. The agreement expired in 2014.

With the EU directive adopted in October 2022, Apple must now also comply with the uniform plugs. Specifically, from December 28, most devices affected by the regulation must have a USB-C port.

In future, small electronic devices will only be charged using USB-C. (Bild: APA/dpa/Leonie Grassauer)
In future, small electronic devices will only be charged using USB-C.
(Bild: APA/dpa/Leonie Grassauer)

Less waste and costs
The new requirements are expected to reduce electronic waste in the EU by almost 1,000 tons per year and save thousands of tons of CO2. Above all, the Commission expects consumers to use their cables for longer and buy fewer chargers. So far, they have spent a total of around 250 million euros per year on chargers that are not actually needed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf