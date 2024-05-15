Austrian weapons have turned up in Russia

Glock pistols from Austrian production

Of the 3606 Glock pistols exported to Russia, 3203 are said to have been manufactured by Glock GmbH in Austria and the remaining 403 by the US subsidiary Glock Inc. The report does not reveal how many of these were delivered before the EU export ban on firearms began. The Glock pistols were imported by five Russian companies; it is unclear whether the pistols were also supplied to the Russian armed forces or only found private buyers.