Political motive?
Fico assassin “dreamed” of death and revolution
According to eyewitness reports, he is said to have mingled with the Slovakian prime minister's supporters and waited for him. Little is known about the assassin Robert Fico. The motive for the attack is completely unclear, but the 71-year-old writer is said to have repeatedly expressed his contempt for the left-wing populist head of government on social media.
As the weekly magazine "Plus 7 Dni" reports, 71-year-old Juraj C. is one of the founding members of the literary club DÚHA. In one of his numerous poems, C. himself wrote about death and revolution. One passage reads: "In my dreams, my hands hurt because of the handcuffs. (...) In my dreams the police were looking for me. (...) In my dreams, I was in prison for seven years."
According to Medium, attack announced in video
According to the news platform "Aktuality", C. had even published a video in which he announced an attack because he did not agree with Fico's policies. The 71-year-old is said to have legally possessed the murder weapon. In 2016, as an employee of a private security company in a shopping center, he was himself the victim of an assassination attempt. He was then granted permission to own weapons, it was reported on Wednesday evening.
"Climate of hostility": Fico warned against violence
Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok stated that the authorities were assuming a political motive. Just a few days ago, Fico had accused the liberal opposition of creating a "climate of enmity" against the government. It could not be ruled out that an act of violence would occur at some point in such a climate.
The founder and leader of the left-wing party Smer-SSD, which has recently become increasingly nationalistic, has been one of Slovakia's most popular politicians for almost 30 years. At the same time, however, he polarizes Slovakian society like no other. Opponents call him "pro-Russian" and accuse him of wanting to lead Slovakia on a similar course to Viktor Orbán's Hungary.
In the wake of the attack, individual politicians from the governing parties accused the opposition of being partly responsible for the act of violence, which was met with protests. "It is a terrible disappointment for me personally that our joint efforts to belong to the civilized world of the most developed countries have been fruitless," said the Interior Minister. It is now the common task of everyone in Slovakia to put an immediate end to the spread of political hatred.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
