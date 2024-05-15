Vorteilswelt
"Stoplight"

EURO 2024 is a dance on the razor’s edge

15.05.2024 18:48
Incredible sums that say everything about the modern age of soccer. According to UEFA's own figures, the EURO finals will bring in 2.4 billion euros - a record!

Europe's soccer bosses, on the other hand, are being frugal with their income. The German host cities have to bear all the costs for advertising and the event themselves. Hamburg expects to spend up to 30 million euros, with a total of around 650 million euros having to be forked out to meet all UEFA requirements. A dance on the razor's edge, some cities are already expecting losses. Every rainy day on the fan miles could be a total financial loss.

331 million euros will be distributed
The main beneficiaries are the participating associations. 331 million euros will be paid out, and the ÖFB has already secured a sum in the double-digit millions. Only the fans are not yet overflowing with European Championship euphoria. There's no other explanation for the fact that, during our local inspection in Berlin just under a month before the first game, there are few signs of the spectacle. Soccer fans are keeping a low profile. Because commerce has become too important in recent years, and for many fans, love has fallen by the wayside.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Moizi
