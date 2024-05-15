EURO 2024 is a dance on the razor’s edge

331 million euros will be distributed

The main beneficiaries are the participating associations. 331 million euros will be paid out, and the ÖFB has already secured a sum in the double-digit millions. Only the fans are not yet overflowing with European Championship euphoria. There's no other explanation for the fact that, during our local inspection in Berlin just under a month before the first game, there are few signs of the spectacle. Soccer fans are keeping a low profile. Because commerce has become too important in recent years, and for many fans, love has fallen by the wayside.