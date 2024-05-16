A “Matura celebration” with chants

"You're dressed like you're at your school-leaving exams," said presenter Andy Marek in the VIP rooms of the Allianz Stadium in Hütteldorf, welcoming 21 clubs from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to the Lower House Gala organized by Krone, Austrian Lotteries and Erima. During the course of the evening, the atmosphere was elevated from a graduation party to an international match atmosphere. "Incredibly good atmosphere", cheered SZ Marswiese after winning the fan.at public vote. Over 66,000 votes were cast, more than 15 percent in favor of the winning club, which can look forward to a professional livestream of a home match.