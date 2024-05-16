House of Commons Gala
A “Matura celebration” with chants
The Unterhaus Gala organized by Krone, Austrian Lotteries and Erima was also a spectacle in the spring 2024 edition. Hosted by Andy Marek, 21 amateur clubs celebrated a huge soccer festival, with Margaretner AC and SZ Marswiese celebrating at the end.
"You're dressed like you're at your school-leaving exams," said presenter Andy Marek in the VIP rooms of the Allianz Stadium in Hütteldorf, welcoming 21 clubs from Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland to the Lower House Gala organized by Krone, Austrian Lotteries and Erima. During the course of the evening, the atmosphere was elevated from a graduation party to an international match atmosphere. "Incredibly good atmosphere", cheered SZ Marswiese after winning the fan.at public vote. Over 66,000 votes were cast, more than 15 percent in favor of the winning club, which can look forward to a professional livestream of a home match.
There was also boundless jubilation at Margaretner AC, who secured the spring title in the beer stein competition. Chairman Georg Richter proved his instincts here: "Without knowing what game to expect, I chose our man with arms and thighs!" Richter had already had a golden touch beforehand when he sent coach Dominik Wittich to the football gaberln, who promptly achieved the best score in Vienna with eleven repetitions.
"I wanted to show the lads what their coach can do," laughed Wittich, who once loudly directed the Wiener Viktoria defense under ÖFB legend Toni Polster. And anyone who witnessed him cheering on that evening can well imagine that he is also impossible to ignore as a coach on the touchline!
While ex-Austria professional Tomas Simkovic prevailed for Muckendorf in an epic battle at the goal wall in the Lower Austrian final, a single goal from Robert Kanisek was enough for Margaretner AC to win 22 tracksuits! Chants echoed through the Allianz Stadium late into the night, this time different than usual: "Oh oh MAC!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.