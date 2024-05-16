Technology made in Lower Austria
Domestic satellites are on their way into space
The wide-ranging state is focusing on new paths in space travel: Wiener Neustadt is leading the way in training and research - and the state is investing heavily in the scientific future.
Lower Austria is aiming high. More precisely, into space. This is why the state is eagerly investing in "bright minds and hot research projects". "Around 2.85 million euros alone in new space engines and the blue and yellow CLIMB satellite, which our students will launch into space in 2025," explains Provincial Vice-President Stephan Pernkopf. A total of 200 satellites with Lower Austrian technology are already in space.
"Lower Austria is on the way to the future and is also breaking new ground in space travel. These are often only small steps for one person, but taken as a whole they represent a huge leap for our province. Space research is therefore an absolute priority in science, and we will be hearing a lot more about it," said Pernkopf.
We will be launching the CLIMB satellite developed by students into orbit in just a few months.
Carsten Scharlemann, Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt
Wiener Neustadt scores points not only in terms of education - with Austria's first space studies course and over 120 graduates at the University of Applied Sciences (FH) to date, but also with the necessary scientific know-how.
FOTEC, a research subsidiary of the UAS, plays a leading role in international projects. It is currently developing environmentally friendly space engines and hybrid propulsion systems for satellites.
According to Bernhard Seifert, Head of the Aerospace Engineering Department at FOTEC, these not only increase the mobility and longevity of small satellites, but also help to reduce space debris. The company is also involved in the development of environmentally friendly alternatives for the rocket fuel hydrazine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
