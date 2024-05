Can Boeing still be trusted? Reasons for the crash

Boeing's civilian passenger aircraft are actually workhorses of global aviation, with the short and medium-haul 737 model in particular being used by many airlines around the world - in various stages of modernization since the 1960s. Due to the large number of jets in operation, accidents have occurred time and again. However, following a series of breakdowns with the new 737 Max model, Boeing has slipped into a deep crisis of confidence in the last three years. The causes date back almost a quarter of a century and began shortly after the takeover of McDonell Douglas.