“Squad is fun, absolutely deserving promotion”

Union Mauer probably through, duel in Lower Austria

Union Mauer are top of the league in the Wiener Stadtliga, with eight goals conceded in 25 games, which also shows the team's stability. With an eight-point lead with five games remaining, they can more or less chill the champagne. In Lower Austria, Korneuburg could make the breakthrough if they can keep Gloggnitz at bay. Two points separate the two teams five matchdays before the end of the championship. In Burgenland, on the other hand, the decision has been made. SV Siegendorf will return to the regional league after a year away with a strong squad and will remain in the Ostliga for longer next season.