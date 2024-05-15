Vorteilswelt
Something is missing!

Embarrassing: Wrong Austria on election information letters

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 14:10

Many Austrians must have been surprised. Because they received an information letter from the authorities about the upcoming EU elections in June. But there were probably a few mistakes ...

"Information on the 2024 European elections" is written on the letters that have just been sent to all eligible voters. But there was quite a faux pas on the envelope.

Although a map of Austria was printed there, three federal states were missing: Vienna, Burgenland and Vorarlberg!

A "Krone" reader was surprised.
A "Krone" reader was surprised.
(Bild: zVg)

However, the city of Villach, where the mistake was first noticed, has already provided an explanation: "The Styrian company, which is commissioned by hundreds of municipalities throughout Austria to design and send out the envelopes, probably made a graphic error after all the approvals!" says Wolfgang Kofler, press spokesman for the city of Villach. This means that several hundred thousand people received the faulty envelope - the city of Villach had nothing to do with the mishap.

"Technical error"
"After the layout had been approved by all the departments involved, a technical error unfortunately occurred during the preparation of the print data. As a result, not all parts of the graphic were reproduced correctly," reads a written statement from the company. And further: "We regret the circumstances and will learn the appropriate lessons to adapt our processes and quality controls so that this does not happen again!"


read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
