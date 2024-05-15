Embarrassing: Wrong Austria on election information letters

However, the city of Villach, where the mistake was first noticed, has already provided an explanation: "The Styrian company, which is commissioned by hundreds of municipalities throughout Austria to design and send out the envelopes, probably made a graphic error after all the approvals!" says Wolfgang Kofler, press spokesman for the city of Villach. This means that several hundred thousand people received the faulty envelope - the city of Villach had nothing to do with the mishap.