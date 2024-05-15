Fixed: Pep Lijnders takes over at Red Bull Salzburg

"With Pepijn Lijnders, we were able to win our absolute dream candidate for the coaching position at FC Red Bull Salzburg. He is an outstanding soccer expert and has helped shape a very successful time at Liverpool FC, not least due to his qualities in developing players. The discussions with him were excellent and there was a great deal of agreement on the way we present ourselves, what we represent as a club and where we want to go together. We are therefore very much looking forward to our time together with him, but will now once again do everything we can to bring the current season to a successful conclusion," said Salzburg's sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner.