Clip shows brutal act
Prison transport attacked: Drug lord on the run
In a brutal attack on a prison transport van, drug boss Mohamed Amra is freed by a criminal gang in France. Videos of the brutal attack have now emerged, showing the brutal attack in which two prison officers were killed.
The felon, also known by his nickname "The Fly", had just been taken from court to a prison in the city of Rouen, near Paris, on Tuesday when a car rammed into the prisoner transport van at a highway tollbooth. Armed, masked men then opened fire - and were able to free the 30-year-old drug lord. Two officers were killed and three others injured. Two of the injured are said to have been in mortal danger.
Van was rammed by another car
Surveillance footage shows hooded figures with guns at the ready circling the van. Another video shows a black Peugeot SUV that had apparently crashed into a white van. Here, too, men dressed in black can be seen approaching the van with weapons.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the 30-year-old was convicted of burglary on May 10 - he is also accused of a kidnapping that had a fatal outcome. He was due to appear in court again on this new charge. After the attack, hundreds of police officers tried to recapture the felon - so far without success.
Prisoner tried to saw through the bars of his cell
The 30-year-old is said to have already attempted to escape at the weekend, as his lawyer Hugues Vigier explained. He had tried to saw the bars of his cell in half. The defense lawyer explained that he was shocked by the "inexcusable" and "insane" violence during the attack on the van. "He knew about the transfer [on Tuesday], so it's possible he would have told other people."
Amra has been convicted 13 times for mostly minor offenses, such as driving without a license and theft, according to the BBC. However, he is believed to be the head of an international drugs network.
Van had no police escort
France is shaken by the brutal attack. "We will spare no effort, we will find them and I tell you, they will pay for it," promised Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Tuesday evening. According to information from investigative circles, the prisoner transport did not have a police escort. Such a measure must be requested by the prison administration if the prisoner is suspected of being a danger. However, this was not the case with "the fly".
