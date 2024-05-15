Back as a sexy mermaid
Chrissy Teigen: “Swimsuit” comeback after 10 years
Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her big "Sports Illustrated" comeback. The model beauty and wife of John Legend was photographed this year for the "Swimsuit Issue" of the sports magazine in a sexy one-piece for the cover - ten years after her last appearance.
The pictures are definitely sexy, even if not quite as revealing as ten years ago. Back then, the now 38-year-old appeared topless on the cover together with her model colleagues Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal.
Teigen celebrates sexy comeback
This time, however, Teigen slipped into an orange one-piece from Saint Laurent, which perfectly showcased her cleavage. In other pictures published in the magazine, the wife of crooner John Legend can be seen in a black swimsuit that only barely covers her breasts, as well as in a golden, slightly transparent crochet bikini and a rather sexy green two-piece.
There's a good reason why Teigen is almost completely naked again for Sports Illustrated's "SI" after a decade. The magazine is celebrating its 60th anniversary and brought four stars in front of the camera for a cover shoot with photographer Yu Tsai - in addition to Teigen, model Kate Upton, presenter Gayle King and curvy star Hunter McGrady.
Legends in front of the camera
In addition to the four cover beauties, the magazine also staged a group shoot with the "SI" legends, including stars such as Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.
For Chrissy Teigen, her latest cover shoot for the magazine is an honor. Since her "Rookie of the Year" debut in 2010, the mother-of-four has been photographed a total of nine times for the sexy issue of "Sports Illustrated".
"Chrissy Teigen represents a new generation of model moguls," enthused MJ Day, editor-in-chief of the magazine, in a statement.
"Like the chapters of a book"
Teigen is certainly pleased that she was allowed to pull out her swimsuit again after ten years. Even though she admits in an interview with the magazine: "It feels like I've lived 800 different lives since the first shoot we did, and I love that all the pictures and everything I've done over the years are like chapters in a book."
She continued: "Having the Legends issue and bringing all these icons together, people who I see as incredible women, not just in this business, but just incredible women in general, is really exciting and really fun and I'm just happy to be a part of it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.