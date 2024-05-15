Agricultural diesel will be 20 cents per liter cheaper

Farmers' income down in 2023

Farmers' incomes fell in 2023 after very high growth in the previous year. Factor income per worker fell by 21.5 percent in real terms in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Austria. According to the "Green Report" - which shows the average income of farms - declines in the range of five to 15 percent were recorded between 2012 and 2015, before profits increased by just over ten percent in 2016 and 2017. A renewed decline in 2018 was followed by a period of stagnation, and in 2021 there was an increase of 15 percent for the first time again. Due to higher producer prices, there was a strong increase of 42% in 2022.