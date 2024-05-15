Despite family stress
Duchess Meghan: “We’re really happy”
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are "really happy" in their lives outside the inner circle of British royals, according to the Duchess of Sussex.
The 42-year-old told People magazine during the couple's trip to Nigeria, where the Invictus Games, founded by Harry (39), will be held next year.
The couple left the Royal Family in 2020 and now live with their two children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (2) in the US state of California.
Family stress with the royals
The relationship with the other royals is considered to be shattered. This is due to the couple's many indiscretions in a Netflix documentary and Harry's autobiography "Spare".
When Harry visited London last week for a thanksgiving service to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, his father King Charles III (75) was reportedly unable to find time for a meeting.
Even when Harry visited him shortly after his cancer diagnosis in February, the King is said to have only taken half an hour to speak to him. Harry is said to have no contact at all with his brother William and sister-in-law Kate, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
Memories of South Africa
The visit to Nigeria by the Sussexes, as Harry and Meghan are also known in the UK, was reminiscent of a trip the couple made to South Africa shortly before their departure from the royal family.
At the time, Meghan had revealed in an interview her deep discomfort with life as a member of the royal family. Now she said: "We're just doing great. And we're happy to see our family growing up and developing. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy."
For Meghan, the trip was also a journey to her own roots. She had previously discovered a 43 percent ancestry from Nigeria via a genetic test.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.