0-2 to 3-2! Match point for champion Denver Nuggets

The Knicks took the lead in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden and never relinquished it. The best man on the floor was once again Jalen Brunson, who scored 44 points. Although the Knicks led by at least ten points for long stretches, the game was often heated, with several players picking up technical fouls after a scuffle. Game six of the series will take place on Saturday night in Indianapolis. The Knicks are hoping to reach their first Eastern Conference final since 2000.