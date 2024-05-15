This is how much manufacturers earn per vehicle

Expert tip for car manufacturers

According to CAM Director Stefan Bratzel, the industry is in a dilemma: on the one hand, they have to offer increasingly low-emission and electric vehicles, but on the other hand, they are not earning any money with them. Bratzel advises German manufacturers in particular to further reduce costs along the e-car value chain and at the same time to focus on innovation in order to be able to justify the higher list prices to customers in the face of new competitors from China. "German car manufacturers in particular must be at least as much more innovative and better as they are more expensive."