Night-time gymnastics leads to a brawl in an asylum home

"A little quieter, please"

He marched up the stairs and wanted to ask the loud Syrian to be a little quieter. He was in the middle of a gymnastics and boxing training session. "Inner voices", as he later told the police, had advised him to do this sport late at night. And he was not about to let that stop him. He attacked the other asylum seeker, giving him a black eye and a bleeding nose. However, the victim refused to go to hospital. The thug was then banned from entering the building and taken to another accommodation.