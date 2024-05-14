Use with caution
OECD against strict ban on cell phones in schools
According to a study, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) advises responsible use of cell phones in schools. At the same time, however, it warns of massive learning deficits among pupils who are constantly looking at their cell phones. Pupils who studied for one to five hours a day using mobile devices achieved better results than those who did not or who instead used their cell phones in class for private purposes.
Using the example of mathematics lessons, the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) determined through student surveys that an average of 65% stated that they were distracted by their cell phones during lessons. At 59%, the proportion of pupils who felt distracted by the private cell phone use of classmates was almost as high.
According to the OECD study, pupils who are regularly distracted by cell phones suffer a learning delay of three quarters of a school year. Poorer learning results were particularly evident among pupils who spent more than an hour a day playing around on their cell phones during lessons.
Cell phones stress young people
In addition, cell phones stress young people. In France, for example, 43 percent of pupils stated that they felt nervous or anxious when they did not have their phone nearby. These students performed less well, were less satisfied with their lives, had less control over their emotions and were less resistant to stress.
There would be less distraction if students were obliged to deactivate notifications on their cell phones during lessons and therefore did not feel obliged to reply to private messages during lessons.
Against a strict ban
In its study, the OECD does not believe in a strict ban on cell phones in schools - and not only because, according to the survey, many students still use their cell phones secretly despite the ban. Since the coronavirus pandemic at the latest, mobile devices have become a fully-fledged part of school lessons and have proven their usefulness.
Accordingly, politicians must ensure that young people have equal access to such learning tools, regardless of whether they live in a large city or in the countryside or in an affluent or disadvantaged district.
