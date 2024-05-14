Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

High hotel demand

Vienna’s tourism industry is already celebrating the “Swift effect”

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 16:00

As reported, Taylor Swift is currently breaking all records with her "The Eras" world tour. And the superstar is not only making her fans, the "Swifties", cheer, but also entire national economies. Vienna is also enjoying high demand for hotel bookings.

comment0 Kommentare

2023 was the second most successful year for Vienna's tourism industry in its history. But this year could be even better. One of the reasons for this is Swift, who is playing sold-out concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium on three consecutive evenings from 8 to 10 August.

Swift kicked off the European leg of her tour a few days ago in Paris. (Bild: Robert Fröwein)
Swift kicked off the European leg of her tour a few days ago in Paris.
(Bild: Robert Fröwein)

The venue can hold more than 50,000 fans, many of whom are traveling from abroad. Even from the USA due to the comparatively low ticket prices in Europe.

The Best Western Hotel is fully booked on the concert days. (Bild: (c) Florian Busch)
The Best Western Hotel is fully booked on the concert days.
(Bild: (c) Florian Busch)

Higher prices per night
According to an analysis by the comparison portal Check24, there is a 246 percent increase in hotel bookings during the concert week compared to the week before. In addition, rooms are on average 22 euros more expensive - that is almost a third more for the cheaper hotels at around 70 euros per night. Vienna Tourism has also calculated a peak in demand for Swift's concerts, as well as for Coldplay.

Some hotels already fully booked
A look at a well-known booking portal also shows that especially cheap hotels close to the stadium are fully booked for the Swift concert days. This is also confirmed by Anke Cimbal, spokesperson for Best Western Hotels: "We are often fully booked weeks in advance for such major events."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf