We Austrians live in a “cat country”!

Dogs, cats, mice

But it doesn't always have to be cats or dogs, which have landed in second place in the domestic charts as "man's best friend" with 836,000 representatives. Other pets, such as rabbits, tortoises, ornamental fish or birds, live in 14 percent of households (around 544,000). This figure has fallen slightly by two percent since 2022. Dogs and cats live peacefully side by side in around 146,000 households, of which around 77,000 households also have other pets. "This shows that dogs and cats get along very well in many cases," smiles Habe.