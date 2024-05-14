Thief arrested twice in one day in Bregenz

Passers-by helped with the arrest

After the investigation was completed, the man was released. There is a bike store right next to the police station - which proved to be the 33-year-old's undoing: he grabbed a mountain bike and sped off towards the city center. A short time later, he was observed stealing a coat by a car driver, again a report was filed, and the subsequent manhunt in the busy Bregenz city center was again successful - also thanks to the help of some attentive passers-by. The thief was eventually taken to Feldkirch prison.