Thief
Thief arrested twice in one day in Bregenz
The Bregenz police caught an incorrigible thief on Monday. After being released from the police station, the man stole like a raven again.
Hard to believe, but true: on Monday, a professional thief kept the police on their toes - and not only them. The 33-year-old had already started his foray through the state capital in the morning. The man was after the cell phone of a newspaper delivery woman who had left her vehicle unlocked for a short time.
The woman immediately filed a complaint. Less than two hours later, the police received the next theft report in Bregenz. This time it was four cell phones that had been stolen. At midday, the delivery woman recognized the thief on a cycle path in the direction of Hard. The police launched a manhunt and a short time later the man was caught, carrying the stolen cell phones in his rucksack. The 33-year-old was on his way on an e-bike - and consequently on a stolen one.
Passers-by helped with the arrest
After the investigation was completed, the man was released. There is a bike store right next to the police station - which proved to be the 33-year-old's undoing: he grabbed a mountain bike and sped off towards the city center. A short time later, he was observed stealing a coat by a car driver, again a report was filed, and the subsequent manhunt in the busy Bregenz city center was again successful - also thanks to the help of some attentive passers-by. The thief was eventually taken to Feldkirch prison.
