Green drama escalates
Political couple sue top candidate Schilling
The next bombshell in the Green drama surrounding EU top candidate Lena Schilling. Although a settlement had already been reached in court and Schilling had signed a cease-and-desist declaration, a contentious activist couple is now filing a civil lawsuit against the 23-year-old.
It was highly private statements whose public disclosure by some media outlets had put Lena Schilling under pressure. Specifically, it concerned a statement made by Schilling about the married couple Sebastian and Veronika Bohrn Mena.
Bohrn Menas filed another lawsuit
A legal dispute ensued and they settled in court. Schilling signed a declaration to cease and desist. But now the Bohrn Menas have filed another lawsuit - under civil law.
As the Ö1 "Mittagsjournal" reports, they want the leading Green candidate to retract her statements and apologize. Schilling's lawyer has already been served with the statement of claim, but the first court hearing is not scheduled until after the EU elections.
Under constant fire
The 23-year-old Lena Schilling has been under constant fire for days because, at least according to "Standard" research, she has been spreading falsehoods and is therefore not qualified to be a top EU candidate. New allegations have recently been published, with private feuds of all kinds coming to light - for example, she is said to have accused a leading politician (of a competitor) of domestic violence.
"Organized campaign"
As is well known, a small "Schilling special commission" was set up in the "Standard" to compile her "psychogram" with 50 people from Schilling's circle. We can only speculate about the background. In any case, the Greens see this as an "organized campaign". According to club leader Sigrid Maurer (allegedly disparaged by Schilling herself), this is aimed directly at young women.
Van der Bellen: "Leave private life out of it"
On Tuesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, former federal spokesperson for the Greens, also commented on the accusations against Schilling - albeit with restraint.
In an Ö1 interview, he said that young people don't make mistakes, if they have made any at all. He had certainly made some. Van der Bellen could do without dragging his private life into election campaigns: "Politics is one thing and private life is another."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.